#AirSerbia doubled direct flights to Moscow while🇪🇺airlines stoped flights to #Russia and closed the airspace to 🇷🇺airlines&private jets. #Serbia is the only one in Europe with an open sky to Russia. Making money on🇺🇦blood is unworthy of #EU candidate country #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/apJGa0JcHt

— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 12, 2022