#German concern Rheinmetall has officially requested acceptance from the government to supply #Ukraine with 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks, Die Welt reported.

According to Die Welt, the concern can send the first 22 tanks within a few weeks, and the rest – before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/I4PmWye4ub

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 25, 2022