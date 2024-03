Aryna Sabalenka training in Miami.

If anyone feels the need to judge her for playing, please stop.

The grieving process is so much more complex than whatever your opinion is.

She deserves kindness in her healing journey 🙏❤️

(via @BartekIgnacik) pic.twitter.com/nLm8RdCNvU

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 19, 2024