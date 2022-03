Shipwreck #discovery: @oceanexplorer & partners from @SEARCH_Inc & @BOEM recently discovered the wreck of the brig Industry, a 207-year-old whaling ship on which Black & Native American mariners worked aboard as essential crew in Gulf of Mexico: https://t.co/picjERKWCK#Okeanos pic.twitter.com/4zI4wtOlDZ

— NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) March 23, 2022