The body of Sergey Protosenya, the deputy chairman of Russian gas giant Novatek, was found hanged at his house on Spain's Costa Brava on Tuesday. His wife and daughter were found in a bed nearby, dead from stab wounds. https://t.co/LMu42oF6UL (h/t @AbraxasSpa)

— Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) April 21, 2022