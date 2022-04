**UPDATE**

Images emerge showing #Ukrainian Navy Pr.304 Amur Class command ship 'Donbas' (U-500) on fire in #Marioupol, Ukraine.

Vessel has been there several years

Historical Google Earth and recent Sentinel 2 satellite images for reference pic.twitter.com/MLNFTCQENo

— H I Sutton (@CovertShores) April 6, 2022