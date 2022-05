Friend of Pinner and Aslin from the unit in #Ukraine army, captured Croatian mercenary Vjekoslav Prebeg (Zagreb) said:

“I also heard that they are extremely inspired by fascist and Nazi ideology. And also about the terrible things that they did with civilians, with prisoners. https://t.co/lHD8a7vkVe pic.twitter.com/LiY08gB8Ka

— Mark (@Striemond) May 6, 2022