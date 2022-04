⚡️ National Guard discovers Russian ammunition depot in Kyiv Oblast.

Around 100 boxes of 125-caliber shells were found in Korolivtsi, a village in Kyiv Oblast, the National Guard of Ukraine reported on April 13.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KDW23fsclO

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022