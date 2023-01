Dear Ambassador Nives Tiganj @CROinMK,

Congratulations on 🇭🇷’s entry in the Eurozone and the Schengen area.

As the youngest member of the EU family, 🇭🇷’s tremendous progress is a source of inspiration and the best example for the European future of our region. pic.twitter.com/qhpCbIG5qu

— Arben Taravari (@TaravariArben) January 2, 2023