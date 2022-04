This footage shows bravery of an #Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 pilot from 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade in #Kulbakino, #Mykolaiv back in March. While #RussianArmy was shelling his base, he took off to fight the Russian invaders. Right after his take-off, they shelled the runway! pic.twitter.com/BGfKqpbcTU

— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) April 27, 2022