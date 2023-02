(FILES) This illustration file photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows a Twitter logo on a mobile phone, in Arlington, Virginia. - Twitter said on June 10, 2020 that it was testing a new feature that seeks to limit the sharing of articles by users who haven't read them. The feature -- which asks users whether they have read an article before they retweet it -- appears to be aimed at slowing the spread of unverified information. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)