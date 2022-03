Thanks to @margbrennan for having me on @FaceTheNation this morning to discuss the economic repercussions of war in #Ukraine. First and foremost, this is most devastating for the 🇺🇦people & economy. Here are 4 other takeaways from my interview… 1/5 pic.twitter.com/n91BqRtYxh

— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) March 13, 2022