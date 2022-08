FILE - Marianna Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vishegirskaya, a Ukrainian beauty blogger who Russian officials accused of being a crisis actor when she was photographed in the rubble of a Mariupol maternity hospital a month earlier, has emerged in new videos that are fueling fresh misinformation about the attack. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)