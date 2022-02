Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Man United in June as free agent – his priority will be to try an experience in La Liga. Spain could be his next destination, but Cavani will only decide in the coming months. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC

River Plate, not even an option for Cavani's future. pic.twitter.com/wjBMJmwPrH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2022