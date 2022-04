🇺🇦🌻 Pink Floyd's new single, Hey Hey Rise Up – feat Andriy Khlyvnyuk – is out now worldwide.

Download / stream at https://t.co/1pbIrENapV

All proceeds of the song will go to Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief.

Watch the full video with subtitles in Ukrainian and English below. pic.twitter.com/NqO71NAhaO

— Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 8, 2022