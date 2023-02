Meet Madam Jeanne Louise Calment, who had the longest confirmed human lifespan: 122 years, 164 days. Apparently, fate strongly approved of the way she lived her life. She was born in Arles, France, on February 21, 1875. The Eiffel Tower was built when she was 14 years old. pic.twitter.com/qiM6awHBs3

— Solace Family Funerals (@SolaceFunerals) February 20, 2023