epa10279386 A Powerball customer checks his tickets at Rodman's Discount Gourmet in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2022. With no grand prize winners in nearly three months, the 02 November Powerball drawing will have an estimated value of 1.2 billion US dollars. It will be the fourth largest lottery jackpot in US history. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO