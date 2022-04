epa09905915 Men wipe their eyes as Ukrainian believers sing anthem of Ukraine as they attend an Orthodox Easter service at the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in Pardubice, Czech Republic, early 24 April 2022. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Julian calendar, the Eastern Orthodox world will celebrate Easter Day on 24 April. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK