In her latest video, @yulia_navalnaya goes after Putin and his regime for withholding the body of her husband from his mother and torturing her for days with lies and threats.

She calls Putin and his cronies satanic and says they will answer for their crimes.

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2024