MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - AUGUST 20: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C), Deputy Defence Ministers: Dmitry Bulgakov (L), Ruslan Tsalikov (2R) and Yunus-Bek Yevkurov (R) seen while visiting the exhibiton at the "Army 2022" Forum, on August 20, 2022 in Patriot Park, outside of Moscow, Russia. The International Military-Technical Forum 'Army 2022' forum, organized by Russian Ministry of Defence is the major annual military exhibition in the country. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)