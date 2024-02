This image from video provided by the Department of Defense shows a Nov. 8, 2023, airstrike on a weapons warehouse. center, in eastern Syria. The strike targeted a facility linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks. Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria have long battled with U.S. and coalition forces, launching sporadic attacks against bases in the region where troops are deployed to fight Islamic State group insurgents. (Department of Defense via AP)