🇺🇦The President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa posthumously honored Dmytro "#DaVinci" Kotsyubailo with the "Cross of Combat Merit".

Today there was a solemn farewell to Da Vinci, where @MarinSanna also was present during her visit to Kyiv.

🙏RIP, Hero pic.twitter.com/Ec4fsMyA15

— ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) March 10, 2023