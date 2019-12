View this post on Instagram

Darlings, for the ultimate DREAMY, SEDUCTIVE party eyes to MESMERISE this New Year – try my PILLOW TALK luxury palette for NATURALLY gorgeous looking eyes!! 🌟 Step 1: Apply the Prime shade to the entire eyelid and inner corners to brighten your GORGEOUS eyes ! ⚡Step 2: Wash the Enhance shade over the eyelid and into the crease of your eye. 🔥 Step 3: For added MESMERISING smoke, repeat the first 2 steps and blend the Smoke shade from the outer corner of the eye, upwards into the crease. ✨ Step 4: For an extra holiday SPARKLE apply the Pop shade to the centre of your eyelid using your ring finger 💖 Step 5: Intensify the SHIMMERING Pop shade by layering my Pillow Talk Luxury Palette of Pops across the eyelid. – – #CharlotteTilbury #PillowTalk #NewYearsEveMakeup #NYEMakeup.