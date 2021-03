Yo-Yo Ma brightened the days of some MA residents Saturday when he gave an impromptu performance after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College. Take a listen to his beautiful performance! #yoyoma #berkshire

STORY: https://t.co/icbYd64j1a pic.twitter.com/VJ1AIfEQPr

— Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 14, 2021