New @Facebook is HORRIBLE! Now it won't let me switch back to classic. I want to know what middle school student did the design work on this? I want efficient, easy to scroll & find. This is like a bad attempt at a Web 101 project. The plus is I'll be there less!#FacebookFail pic.twitter.com/RlKO0bzK4H

— Phyllis Ann (@PhyllisAnn666) September 23, 2020