On Valentine's Day, 14 February 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed for the first time since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they de-boarded a commercial flight into Victoria Airport, in British Columbia. They touched down at Victoria airport at around 4:45 pm Friday, with what appeared to be a small group of security. The couple chose to take a commercial flight this time The photographs, exclusive to the Daily Mail, show Meghan carrying a men's Prada duffel and wearing two of her favorite items—her Misha Nonoo shirt and black Rothy's flats—while Harry held a carry-on from popular brand Away. (You can see the photos here.) The couple are fans of Away luggage, with Meghan gifting each of her baby shower attendees a suitcase from the brand's "Alchemy" collection. (One of her best friends, Serena Williams, is also a fan of the brand, recently partnering up with it for a bold new collection.) Harry, apparently, also loves the brand; he carried what looks to be the Bigger Carry-On in Asphalt. It's designed to fit in the overhead bin on commercial flights, which made it perfect for this trip. Meghan picked a cozy outfit to wear while traveling: what appears to be a blue striped Misha Nonoo shirt (a piece that we at Marie Claire are also obsessed with), a cozy, oversized cardigan, and her Rothy's dark gray flats. They're the same shoes that she wore in Australia—on a sandy beach, natch!—and that, full disclosure, I also wear every time I fly.