Ukrainian comic actor, showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in the shooting of the television series "Servant of the People" where he plays the role of the President of Ukraine, in Kiev on March 6, 2019. - Anger with the political elite is partly behind the rise of Volodymyr Zelensky, a TV actor with no political experience who is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential vote. Zelensky is polling at 25 percent, ahead of Poroshenko on 17 percent and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko on 16 percent as of March 4, 2019. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)