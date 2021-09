🇩🇪#HAGEN LATEST UPDATE:

•Terrorist attack avoided against a synagogue on #YomKippur

•Tip came from foreign agency

•Prayer services cancelled

•5 people arrested including a 16 years old with explosives

•Investigation is still ongoing. Danger seems behind#Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/7hGH8AByrL

— E. David Benaym (@benaym) September 16, 2021