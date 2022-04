This is Omurbekov Azatbek Asanbekovich the commander of unit 54 160 who committed the #Bucha massacre.

In #Russia, the mothers of soldiers denounced the violence that reigned in this unit, the hazing, extortion, and the arbitrary power of these commanders. pic.twitter.com/W3aAkVcLcv

— Russian war crimes (@WCrimesRussian) April 5, 2022