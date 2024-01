Removed My Last Video Of The Military Tank In Texas Until I Can 100% Verify The Location

This Is Not The First Time Texas Has Stepped Up & Secured Our Southern Border With Military Force

2022 The Texas National Guard Sent 10 Military Tanks To Stop The Illegal Immigrant Invasion pic.twitter.com/Uo29Pf0T2b

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 27, 2024