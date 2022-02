epa06345855 Pro-Russian rebels ride on an armored personnel carrier along a street in a downtown of Luhansk city, Ukraine, 23 November 2017. An armored personnel carrier and a group of armed men without insignia took positions outside the headquarters of the former Ministry of Internal Affairs in the center of the pro-Russian rebels controlled city of Luhansk as news UNIAN agency report. On 20 November, the self-proclaimed leader of the so-called Luhansk People Republic (LPR), Igor Plotnitsky, dismissed the interior minister, Igor Kornet. In turn, Kornet refused to obey the order. TV broadcast and internet accesses were reportedly blocked across the city, according to local residents' postings on social networks. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO