epa10244235 Paramedics and mine workers carry a wounded mine worker to an ambulance at the explosion site after an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Bartin, Turkey, 14 October 2022. Turkish Health Ministry Fahrettin Koca said there are two dead and 20 wounded so far. Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan said that 49 workers were underground shortly after the explosion. EPA-EFE/DEPO PHOTOS