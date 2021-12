The meeting of the Joint Commission is over. It was rather short and constructive. The participants observed a number of important commonalities in there positions, including with regard to the need to finalise the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA successfully and swiftly. pic.twitter.com/roGjSMPp1i

— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 9, 2021