Husband and wife ❤ Both Nurse Anesthetists "CRNA's" on the COVID-19 Airway team. These CRNA's are taking care of the most critical patients in the world at this moment. This is the closest they can come to each other prior to starting the shift, and after that, no contact. Many healthcare providers are sleeping in garages, cars, and have sent their family to their in laws so they won't infect them. Many have chosen the route of keeping their significant others away for now, like I have. We give so much for your safety, so please, stay home. We will get through this, but we need people to take this very seriously. The only way to make this curve flat is by continuing to social distance. Happy Friday. Be safe.