epa04382827 Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell delivers remarks at the reception before the groundbreaking ceremony for the US Diplomacy Center, at the State Department in Washington DC, USA, 03 September 2014. US Secretary of State John Kerry was joined by five former US Secretaries of State for the reception and groundbreaking of the US Diplomacy Center, which has the mission of demonstrating the ways that diplomacy has mattered throughout US history. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS