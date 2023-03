Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region. It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be… until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched.

Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d7xv47jNzq

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2023