A record 258.8 mm of rainfall fell in 24 hours in the town of #Petrópolis north of Rio de Janeiro in #Brazil, according to @inmet_

Resulting flash floods have claimed more than 30 lives, according to news reports.

Our thoughts are with all those affected. pic.twitter.com/6Td65ZtEG6

— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) February 16, 2022