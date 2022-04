Dozens of young men have gathered in front of #Russia Embassy in #Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa for a 2nd day after rumours circulated that soldiers are being recruited to take part in the war in #Ukraine

But embassy’s spokesperson Maria Chernukhina says there’s no recruitment. pic.twitter.com/c7akDcmz4x

— Roncliffe Odit (@RoncliffeOdit) April 19, 2022