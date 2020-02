epa08172285 Police and medical personnel take temperature tests of passengers on board an airplane at the airport in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China, 28 January 2020. The outbreak of coronavirus in China has so far claimed at least 100 lives and infected more than 4,500 others, according to media reports. Governments around the world are taking preventative measures to health the spread of the virus. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT