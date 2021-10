The latest round of #wild #weather has brought large #hail and #heavyrain as supercell #thunderstorms formed over eastern #Australia.

Parts of Sydney have already felt the brunt; large hail has fallen in several areas and 24mm hit the rain gauge at Penrith. pic.twitter.com/l6ZuemC7Hx

— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 16, 2021