epa08347712 The governor of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca visiting the construction site of the special modular units hospital reserved for coronavirus patients near the 'Ospedale del Mare' in Naples, Italy, 07 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO