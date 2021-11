German army soldiers stand at attention for the Georgian natinal anthem during the closing ceremony for Noble Partner 18 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2018. Noble Partner 18 was a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its fourth iteration which supported the training of Georgian Armed Forces' mechanized and Special Operation Forces, U.S. Regionally Aligned Forces, the U.S. Army and Air National Guard from the state of Georgia, and 11 other participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kris Bonet)