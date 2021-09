epa09492438 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron following a signing ceremony of a new defence deal at The Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 28 September 2021. Greece will buy three frigates from France as part of a deeper 'strategic partnership' between the two countries to defend their shared interests in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron said on 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT