Thankful for an incredibly important dialogue on #energy with President @ZelenskyyUa today.

Winter is coming & 🇺🇦 needs our internationally coordinated help.

Funding is just one part of the challenge, with finding the right equipment & delivering it swiftly being the others. pic.twitter.com/gmaozZmuWX

