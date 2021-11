Honestly, so disappointed at media.

The Amazonian youth from Brazil and Ecuador lead the entire march today in Glasgow and were up on the main stage for almost 30 minutes. Frontline people at the FRONT LINE. Yet no coverage. This is what invisiblization looks like. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/VaggARUA2C

— Helena Gualinga (@SumakHelena) November 6, 2021