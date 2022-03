This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 11, 2022 shows an overview of damaged buildings and burning fuel storage tanks at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv. (Photo by Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED / THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED