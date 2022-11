epa10336628 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) make a statement after their meeting at the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 29 November 2022. Foreign Ministers from NATO countries gathered in Romania's capital on 29-30 November 2022 to tackle Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, NATO’s support for Kyiv administration and regional partners and to find new ways to strengthen the Eastern flank of the alliance. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT