epaselect epa08787350 An aerial photo made with a drone shows rescue workers and people search for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN