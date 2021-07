"Outrageous"=the US denying simple fact that "there IS an agreed deal on the matter of the detainees." Even on how to announce it.

Humanitarian swap was agreed with US & UK in Vienna-separate from JCPOA- on release of 10 prisoners on all sides.

Iran is ready to proceed TODAY.

— Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) July 18, 2021