(FILES) A file photo taken on October 25, 1977, shows Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito (R) and his third wife Jovanka Broz. Jovanka, 88, died on October 20, 2013 after more than three decades in isolation since his death. Broz died of heart failure in a Belgrade hospital she has been treated in since August. Jovanka Broz had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Serbia, where she spent around 30 years in isolation and poverty after her husband's death in 1980. AFP PHOTO